Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and central Santa Cruz Counties through 215 PM MST...

At 132 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Nogales, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport,
Patagonia Lake State Park, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Madera
Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 35.
Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 29.
Route 83 near mile marker 42.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Reid Park Zoo mourns loss of 8-year-old squirrel monkey

Glitter

 Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) — Reid Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals.

Eight-year-old Glitter, one of its beloved squirrel monkeys, has died, the zoo announced Tuesday.

Reid Park Zoo said she tested positive for Covid-19 and had a history of intestinal concerns. However, she died due to an intestinal bacterial infection. It is unclear what role Covid may have played, the zoo said.

"The COVID virus was likely transmitted from exposure to a person with COVID-19, potentially from a staff member. All masking, gloving, and eye protection protocols were in place for animal care staff caring for the squirrel monkeys and continue to be followed by Zoo staff when working with all susceptible animals," Reid Park said.

As a precaution, the zoo has been vaccinating animals who are the most susceptible to the virus. This includes big cats and primates.

The two remaining squirrel monkeys have not been vaccinated as one of the troop members is pregnant. The zoo did say they have been tested and are not affected at this time.