Reid Park Zoo mourns loss of 8-year-old squirrel monkey

TUCSON (KVOA) — Reid Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals.
Eight-year-old Glitter, one of its beloved squirrel monkeys, has died, the zoo announced Tuesday.
Reid Park Zoo said she tested positive for Covid-19 and had a history of intestinal concerns. However, she died due to an intestinal bacterial infection. It is unclear what role Covid may have played, the zoo said.
"The COVID virus was likely transmitted from exposure to a person with COVID-19, potentially from a staff member. All masking, gloving, and eye protection protocols were in place for animal care staff caring for the squirrel monkeys and continue to be followed by Zoo staff when working with all susceptible animals," Reid Park said.
As a precaution, the zoo has been vaccinating animals who are the most susceptible to the virus. This includes big cats and primates.
The two remaining squirrel monkeys have not been vaccinated as one of the troop members is pregnant. The zoo did say they have been tested and are not affected at this time.