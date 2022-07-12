Reid Park Zoo mourns loss of 8-year-old squirrel monkey

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and central Santa Cruz Counties through 215 PM MST... At 132 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nogales, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. This includes the following highways... Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 35. Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 29. Route 83 near mile marker 42. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH