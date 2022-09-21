Registration now open for the Oro Valley Fall 2022 Community Academy

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Registration is now open for the Town of Oro Valley’s Fall 2022 Community Academy.
The Fall Community Academy was created so that ordinary citizens can gain a better understanding of their local government, finances, development, zoning, and more. Oro Valley has been hosting this free series of classes for the past 25 years.
Registration is due by Oct. 1 to reserve your spot.
Classes will be held twice a week throughout the month of October. They will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Oro Valley Town Hall, located at 11000 North La Cañada Dr.
Participants of the academy are encouraged to attend classes in-person, however, there is an option to attend remotely. Remote attendees will be able to follow along with presentations, but will not be able to participate in group activities.
The Fall 2022 class schedule is as follows:
October 6 – Welcome and Overview of Town Governance
October 11 – 2026 General Plan – Creating a Public Participation Plan
October 13 – Zoning 101 and Development Review
October 18 – Town Finances and Economic Development
October 20 – Parks and Recreation Master Plan
October 25 – Town Water Resource Planning
October 27 – Town Roadways and Public Safety
Optional: November 1 – Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
Participants are required to attend at least half of the classes to be eligible to graduate.
Graduation will involve a celebratory dinner and recognition at the Town Council meeting on Nov. 2.
Those interested can register here.