Registration for summer rec program opens Thursday in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Registration for the summer recreation program opens Thursday.
The program will be offered Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in June and July. Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Use this link to register Register for Activities.
The program is offered in two separate sessions for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2021 - 2022 school year.
Activities include indoor and outdoor recreation, summer reading program, sports, arts and crafts, board and table games, guest speakers, field trips and more.
The program will be held at the following community centers:
- Catalina, 16562 N. Oracle Road, Catalina
- Drexel Heights, 5220 South San Joaquin Avenue
- Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, 1660 West Ruthrauff Road
- Littletown, 6465 South Craycroft Road
- Picture Rocks, 5615 North Sanders Road
- Robles Ranch, 16150 West Ajo Highway