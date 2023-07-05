Registration for Pima County's after-school program begins tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima County announced today that registration for their after-school recreation programs will open tomorrow, July 6th.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible for the 10-month program that aligns with the full school year.

The program is $50 per month per child, and $40 for each additional child in the same family.

A reduced cost of $15 per month per child and $12 per month for each additional child in the same family, is an option for children who are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, AHCCCS, Foster children or similar assistance programs.

Activities in the program include board and table games, special events, group games, sports, and arts & crafts.

The locations involved in the program are:

Catalina Community Center: 16562 N. Oracle Road

Drexel Heights Community Center: 5220 S. San Joaquin Avenue

Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center: 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road

Littletown Community Center: 6465 S. Craycroft Road

Picture Rocks Community Center: 5615 N. Sanders Road

Robles Ranch Community Center: 16150 W. Ajo Highway

Days and times for the program vary by center, but at most locations, the program runs Monday through Friday, from school dismissal until 6pm.

Program is closed on all County and school holidays or breaks.