 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Registration for Pima County's after-school program begins today

  • Updated
  • 0
TUSD
Administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima County announced today that registration for their after-school recreation programs will open July 6.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible for the 10-month program that aligns with the full school year.

The program is $50 per month per child, and $40 for each additional child in the same family.

A reduced cost of $15 per month per child and $12 per month for each additional child in the same family, is an option for children who are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, AHCCCS, Foster children or similar assistance programs.

Activities in the program include board and table games, special events, group games, sports, and arts & crafts.

The locations involved in the program are:

  • Catalina Community Center: 16562 N. Oracle Road
  • Drexel Heights Community Center: 5220 S. San Joaquin Avenue
  • Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center: 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road
  • Littletown Community Center: 6465 S. Craycroft Road
  • Picture Rocks Community Center: 5615 N. Sanders Road
  • Robles Ranch Community Center: 16150 W. Ajo Highway

Days and times for the program vary by center, but at most locations, the program runs Monday through Friday, from school dismissal until 6 p.m.

Program is closed on all County and school holidays or breaks.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you