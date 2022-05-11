Red Cross to hold blood drive in memory of fallen Tucson EMT

TUCSON (KVOA) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in memory of the 20-year-old first responder who was shot and killed in a southside mass shooting in 2021.

Jacob Dindinger served as an EMT for four months before he and his partner were shot on July 18, 2021.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19 at AMR, 3759 N. Commerce Dr.

A BBQ lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit redcrosblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

