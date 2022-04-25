Red Bull plane crashes in Arizona during air stunt

PHOENIX (KPNX) — An attempt to complete a groundbreaking stunt sent a plane plummeting into the Arizona desert over the weekend.
The Red Bull Plane Swap on Sunday was billed as a world-first. The two stunt pilots tried to swap their Cessna planes after jumping out while mid-air during a controlled dive at the same time.
But the stunt went awry, and one Cessna 182 spun out of control and crashed.
The pilot had to parachute back to the ground and landed safely. The other pilot gained control of the other Cessna and landed the plane.
The FAA said in a statement that the agency denied Red Bull’s request on Friday for a safety exemption to perform the stunt.
An investigation is underway by the FAA.
It's unclear why the stunt went wrong.
This is a developing story.