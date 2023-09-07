Reckless driver kills multiple people

TUCSON (KVOA) — Multiple people have been killed in a deadly wreck near Douglas.
On September 7 at 10:00 a.m., an officer observed a car traveling into the city limited for SR 80, east of Douglas, at a speed of 80 MPH.
After patrol units were aware of the reckless driver, the driver caused a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and A Avenue.
The occupants of the vehicle that was driving recklessly succumbed to their injuries.
It was determined that the two individuals that succumbed to their injuries were undocumented non-citizens.
Two more undocumented non-citizens were located in the vehicl and taken to the hsopital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle hit by the reckless driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.