Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Reckless driver kills multiple people in Douglas

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas

TUCSON (KVOA) — Multiple people have been killed in a deadly wreck in Douglas.

On September 7 at 10:00 a.m., an officer observed a car traveling into the city limited for SR 80, east of Douglas at a speed of 80 MPH.

After patrol units were aware of the reckless driver, the driver caused a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and A Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicle that was driving recklessly succumbed to their injuries.

It was determined that the two individuals that succumbed to their injuries were undocumented non-citizens.

Two more undocumented non-citizens were located in the vehicl and taken to the hsopital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the reckless driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

 The investigation is ongoing.