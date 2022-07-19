Recent storms prompt power outage in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Half of the city of Eloy has power back on after Pinal County lost power on Sunday night.
According to APS, recent storms caused damage, leaving poles and large transmission structures down.
Richard Rosales from APS says power has been restored to 2,400 of its customers.
The County also has two ice distribution sites, heat relief refuges and hydration stations.
Residents may pick up icy at:
- AZ City Golf Course, 13939 S. Cleator Rd - Open at 9:00 a.m. until ice runs out.
- Eloy Fire District, 4015 N. Toltec Rd. Eloy, AZ 85131 - Open at 10:30 a.m. until ice runs out
- Eloy City Hall, 595 North C St. - Open at 9:00 a.m. until ice runs out.
To see Pinal County's heat relief network, visit Pinal County Heat Relief Network (arcgis.com).
Update from APS 👇 They are working hard to restore power to impacted customers. https://t.co/6BQdvrP6kk— Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) July 19, 2022
For more information, visit Outage Center (aps.com).