Recall of certain marijuana products due to possible Aspergillus contamination

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Department of Health Services is warning the public about possible Aspergillus contamination in certain marijuana products.
Several Arizona marijuana businesses are voluntarily recalling specific products such as Zombie Cookies and Peach Gas, produced by Truinfusion.
Zombie Cookies has the batch number 1110R29ZMBC. Peach Gas has the batch number 1021R32PG.
To date, no illnesses have been reported.
The announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution.
Patients who have purchased the potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or consume them, and should throw them away.
Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection usually in people who are already sick with something else.
Symptoms include asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others/
