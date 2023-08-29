Public urged to weigh in on proposed bus route changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson, Pima County, and the Regional Transit Authority are partnering up with the hopes of making upgrades to the Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle, and Sun Link.
For some people like Anthony Foster, the bus is a lifeline almost every day.
"I do have a car," Foster said. "I use it for grocery shopping and errands. Most other times, I ride the bus to movies and special events."
Foster was on hand at a meeting in Oro Valley Tuesday night about the possibility of changing bus routes in the near future. Stakeholders including city and county leaders and transportation officials are working on key upgrades to bus service.
Those upgrades include more frequent routes and extended hours until 11 p.m. on weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends.
"Weekends where I mostly likely use it, it only comes once an hour and it's too to long wait," one rider told News 4 Tucson. "I'm more likely to use the bus if I don't have to sit and wait for an hour in the heat."
"Some of the U of A games run late, you're out of luck," Foster said. "You end up walking home."
City leaders want the feedback from residents before going ahead with a plan.
"Any form of interaction we're getting, we're going to take that input and we're going to re-draft the plan," James Castaneda, the City of Tucson Transit Services Manager said. "Based on what we're hearing we're going reevaluating those recommendations before they go to mayor and council later this year."
There is a virtual meeting on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
- Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2
- Phone: 1-408-638-0968
- Webinar #: 955 4616 9254
If you're unable to attend, you are able to provide your feedback online here.
Changes may be coming to your route. Provide your thoughts on the proposed improvements, which include:
- Realigning and extending routes
- Investing in high-frequency service
- Improving access and quality of service
- Extending service hours
- Adding weekend frequency
Nothing is finalized in terms of any changes to bus routes until Mayor Regina Romero and the city council vote to sign off.
There is no word yet on when that discussion or vote may happen.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE