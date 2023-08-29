 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Public urged to weigh in as City of Tucson, Pima County, Sun Tran look at proposed bus route changes

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun Tran

TUCSON - (KVOA) The City of Tucson, Pima County and the Regional Transit Authority are partnering up with the hopes of making upgrades to the Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle and Sun Link.

For some people like Anthony Foster the bus is a lifeline almost everyday.

"I do have a car," Foster said. "I use it for grocery shopping and errands. Most other times, I ride the bus to movies and special events."

Foster was on hand at a meeting in Oro Valley Tuesday night about the possibility of changing bus routes in the near future. Stakeholders including city and county leaders and transportation officials are working on key upgrades to bus service.

Those upgrades includes more frequent routes and extended hours until 11 p.m. in weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends.

"Weekends where I mostly likely use it, it only comes once an hour and it's too long wait," one rider told News 4 Tucson. "I'm more likely to use the bus if I don't have to sit and wait for an hour in the heat."

"Some of the U of A games run late, you're out of luck," Foster said. "You end up walking home."

City leaders want the feedback from residents before going ahead with a plan.

"Any form of interaction we're getting, we're going to take that input and we're going to re-draft the plan," James Castaneda, the City of Tucson Transit Services Manager said. "Based on what we're hearing we're going reevaluating those recommendations before they go to mayor and council later this year."

There is a virtual meeting Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

If you're unable to attend, you are able to provide your feedback online here.

Changes may be coming to your route. Provide your thoughts on the proposed improvements, which include:

  • Realigning and extending routes
  • Investing in high-frequency service
  • Improving access and quality of service
  • Extending service hours
  • Adding weekend frequency

Nothing is finalized in terms of any changes to bus routes until Mayor Regina Romero and city council vote to sign off.

No word yet on when that discussion or vote may happen.