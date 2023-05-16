Prop 412 fails as Tucson voters reject proposed franchise agreement with TEP

TUCSON - (KVOA) Tucson voters decided on a renewal of the franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power at the ballot box, Tuesday night.
The new 25-year agreement would have increased the monthly bill for residential customers by $0.93 while small businesses would have had to pay an additional $2.65/monthly.
The power company said the added revenue would have been used to cover the cost of a new underground transmission line and the city's climate action plan.
TEP customers living in unincorporated Pima County would not be affected.
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, unofficial results showed Prop 412 losing by a wide margin. 55 percent of voters said 'NO'. 44 percent of voters said 'YES'
According to the Tucson City Clerk's Office, 62,796 votes were cast in the special election. That amounts to 22% of registered voters casting a ballot. The city still must tabulate ballots dropped off by voters in-person at several voting locations Tuesday.
Prop 412 was endorsed by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and four city council members. Only Ward 6 City Councilman Steve Kozachik opposed the measure.
Mayor Romero tweeted this after the results were clear:
STATEMENT FROM TUCSON MAYOR REGINA ROMERO ON PROP 412 ELECTION RESULT: "TEP and the City put together a franchise agreement that tried to be responsive to the different needs our community was asking for...1/2 pic.twitter.com/qRhsO7pwmS— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) May 17, 2023
City Councilman Kevin Dahl supported Prop 412.
"So, I'm a little disappointed because I did favor this action, thinking about it maybe we tried to do too much," Dahl told News 4 Tucson. "I do know, that before we proceed, we're going to have to take some time to analyze the vote and figure out why people voted the way that they did. I think the concern about paying higher electrical bill was the deciding factor."
Councilman Kozachik is pleased voters rejected Prop 412.
"This validates the interest of the community in seeing the utility step up to the plate, get their checkbook out, use their money, not ours to make serious dents in their use of fossil fuels," Kozachik said. "Understand, the largest user of fossil fuels in this community is the utility we're negotiating with. Now, we have an opportunity to sit back down at the table."
The current franchise agreement with TEP runs through April 2026.