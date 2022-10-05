Suspect identified in shooting death of UA professor

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, South Tucson, Tucson
International Airport and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and western Cochise Counties through 815 PM MST...

At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saguaro National Park East, or 15 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 282 and 299.
Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Suspect identified in shooting death of UA professor

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — A person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at the University of Arizona Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, University of Arizona Police Department Chief Paula Balafa said “we feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family.” The victim has yet to be identified.

The suspect has been identified as a former student named Murad Dervish. He was arrested during a traffic-stop outside of Gila Bend Wednesday.

In-person classes on the main campus were canceled Wednesday.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.