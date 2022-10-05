Suspect identified in shooting death of UA professor

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and western Cochise Counties through 815 PM MST... At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saguaro National Park East, or 15 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 282 and 299. Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH