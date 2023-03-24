Production wraps on first movie at Old Tucson after management change

TUCSON - (KVOA) The sun is far from setting on Old Tucson.
"It's a terrific feeling to know that we've brought all this history that is in this park and it is now in the present, you know," Old Tucson historian John Scott said. "We're doing it all over again."
Old Tucson has a reel of history that includes hundreds of production in both film and televsion.
"I came here as a kid and I love this place and I never thought I would ever work here," Scott said. "So, actually coming to work everyday here is like jumping back in time, you know. "
The movie-making staple in the southwest shut down production during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Last October American Heritage Railways leased this desert oasis from Pima County and the phone started to ring again.
A movie that cannot be named at the moment just wrapped production for the first time on this lot since the transition.
With new interest in filming at Old Tucson it feels like a new beginning.
"They have come with gang busters," Old Tucson Entertainment Manager John Muszynski said. "It's incredibly exciting, not only exciting but a huge value for Southern Arizona bringing in that history and keeping that rich history alive."
"In 1940, when "Arizona," the movie came out, it was a huge impact to Tucson and Arizona, all of Arizona," Scott said. "A major motion picture had been filmed out here."
83 years since the first movie was filmed at the iconic studio, it's ready for action again.
Old Tucson staff tells News 4 Tucson two more movies will start production later this spring.