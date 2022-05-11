Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 has been executed after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a previous execution critics say was botched and the difficulty officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.

Officials say Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

He was the the sixth person to be executed in the United States in 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute delay of Dixon’s execution less than an hour before he was killed.

A last-minute appeal Tuesday to the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco for a stay of execution was denied.

"The inquiry is whether the prisoner can rationally understand the reason for the death sentence," Judge Danielle Forest said. "He may think the death sentence is illegal for whatever reason but that doesn't mean he doesn't understand why it's happening or why it was imposed."

Dixon was sentenced to death in 2008 for the murdering Bowdoin in 1978 in her Tempe apartment. Dixon was convicted of raping, stabbing and strangling Deana.

Attorneys for the state say Dixon is mentally fit.

"His statement that if he did intentionally kill the victim, maybe would deserve the death penalty," Assistant Attorney General Jeff Sparks. "All of those statements show Dixon understands the connection between his crimes and the punishment that's going to be carried out."

The state argues the 66-year-old who is legally blind also understands that only some states in this country have the death penalty.

The fact that he wished he was in another state that doesn't have the death because he understands the fact that he wouldn't be executed for murder in a state that didn't have the death penalty," Sparks said. "He stated that he would bring the victim back if he was capable of it."

Dixon's lawyers say he has a history of paranoid schizophrenia.