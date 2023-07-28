Prison inmate confesses to Linda Watson's murder

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 657 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tucson Estates,
or 13 miles west of Tucson, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel
Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson Estates, Valencia West,
Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina
Foothills, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bollen Wash, San Pedro River, Chimney Rock Creek, Buehman
Canyon and Redfield Canyon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Redington and immediately downstream of of these drainages on
the San Pedro.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Prison inmate confesses to Linda Watson's murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Corey Fox

TUCSON (KVOA) — We continue to follow the stunning revelation in a triple-murder case that happened here in Tucson more than 20 years ago...

David Watson's lawyer who is representing the Tucson man convicted of killing his ex-wife, ex-mother-in-law and her friend was in court this morning...

But representatives for the state did not show up...

This after a startling turn of events.

Now an inmate in Illinois has confessed to killing Linda Watson.

She disappeared from her house during a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband.

Watson was convicted in 2020 of not only Linda Watson's murder but also for the killing of his former mother-in-law and her neighbor in 2003.

He was sentenced to serve 66-years in prison.

The attorney for David Watson appeared in court Friday. He wants documents and notes about the man who wrote a four page letter confessing to the murder.

However, the state failed to show up and didn't comply with the court order to respond to Paul Banales' motion.

It's not setting well with Banales nor David Watson's daughter.

She was only four years old when her mother disappeared in 2000. Her parents were involved in a bitter custody battle.

"She was very kind, and when I was young, I knew she was going through some hard times because she was and it showed through."

In 2003, her grandmother Marilyn Cox and her best friend Renee Farnsworth were gunned down in front of the grandmother's house.

They had just dropped off Jordynn after a visit.

Even though her father was convicted of the murders.. He said he was innocent. His daughter believes him.

"This is something I am really hoping that they actually take seriously and look into because this could be major for us."

Corey Fox has confessed to killing her mother. He's currently in prison in Illinois for committing two murders.

She read the four page letter Fox sent her father's attorneys in December 2022.

"It's very difficult to read, he's very graphic and explains how he did it and where he put her."

She is contact with her dad and they have their suspicions about Fox... But they are optimistic.

"To be at honest, at first, because we had looked into the guy, we were like, let's see what happens in the interview because he has confessed to other things before. We weren't really sure."

However, since the state has refused to turn over the documents and the notes...

"We were like OK, there's something in it that pins him to here."

She says prison has been very difficult for her dad, but has been very supportive of him.

"I've been telling him it's ok one day the truth will come out it will all be over and we will be together again...And put the past behind us.'

Jordynn just graduated from college and is working on her Master's degree.

The next court hearing is August 11.