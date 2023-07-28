Prison inmate confesses to Linda Watson's murder

TUCSON (KVOA) — We continue to follow the stunning revelation in a triple-murder case that happened here in Tucson more than 20 years ago...
David Watson's lawyer who is representing the Tucson man convicted of killing his ex-wife, ex-mother-in-law and her friend was in court this morning...
But representatives for the state did not show up...
This after a startling turn of events.
Now an inmate in Illinois has confessed to killing Linda Watson.
She disappeared from her house during a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband.
Watson was convicted in 2020 of not only Linda Watson's murder but also for the killing of his former mother-in-law and her neighbor in 2003.
He was sentenced to serve 66-years in prison.
The attorney for David Watson appeared in court Friday. He wants documents and notes about the man who wrote a four page letter confessing to the murder.
However, the state failed to show up and didn't comply with the court order to respond to Paul Banales' motion.
It's not setting well with Banales nor David Watson's daughter.
She was only four years old when her mother disappeared in 2000. Her parents were involved in a bitter custody battle.
"She was very kind, and when I was young, I knew she was going through some hard times because she was and it showed through."
In 2003, her grandmother Marilyn Cox and her best friend Renee Farnsworth were gunned down in front of the grandmother's house.
They had just dropped off Jordynn after a visit.
Even though her father was convicted of the murders.. He said he was innocent. His daughter believes him.
"This is something I am really hoping that they actually take seriously and look into because this could be major for us."
Corey Fox has confessed to killing her mother. He's currently in prison in Illinois for committing two murders.
She read the four page letter Fox sent her father's attorneys in December 2022.
"It's very difficult to read, he's very graphic and explains how he did it and where he put her."
She is contact with her dad and they have their suspicions about Fox... But they are optimistic.
"To be at honest, at first, because we had looked into the guy, we were like, let's see what happens in the interview because he has confessed to other things before. We weren't really sure."
However, since the state has refused to turn over the documents and the notes...
"We were like OK, there's something in it that pins him to here."
She says prison has been very difficult for her dad, but has been very supportive of him.
"I've been telling him it's ok one day the truth will come out it will all be over and we will be together again...And put the past behind us.'
Jordynn just graduated from college and is working on her Master's degree.
The next court hearing is August 11.