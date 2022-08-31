Principal speaks out after 7-year-old brings guns to Cochise County school

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy allegedly brought two guns and ammunition into an elementary school in Cochise County.
It was Cochise Elementary School’s superintendent and principal, Karl Uterhardt, who discovered the weapons and ammunition.
"My heart sank," said Uterhardt.
He was allegedly visiting the second grader's classroom when he was notified of a gun in a backpack.
Uterhardt, or “Mr. U” as he’s known at the school, had the following to say about the incident:
"I went up to the classroom, I grabbed the backpack, grabbed the kid, preformed my search found what I was looking for,” he said. “Immediately brought it here and called the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and waited.”
He proceeded to call the student’s parents immediately.
Mr.U says he called all parents of the children in second grade and explained the situation to them.
"We know our kids, we know their families so when something like this happens you know it's like a family member,” Uterhardt said. “It's really very hard."
Once the Cochise County Sheriff's detectives are done with their investigation, it will be turned over to the county attorney’s office. They will decide if criminal charges will be filed.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said that it’s unlikely the boy’s parents will face charges.