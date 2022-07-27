 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Primary Election: Democratic candidates for Arizona Governor

Marco Lopez, Katie Hobbs

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Primary Election is right around the corner.

There are many important races in Arizona, including the race for governor.

News 4 Tucson will bring you candidate profiles this week, beginning with the Democrats who are running for governor.

The Primary pits current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs against a business consultant Marco Lopez.

With record-high inflation, both candidates are focusing on economic issues, but also making their stance clear on social ones

Hobbs says affordable housing is her focus.

"When it comes to housing, the state really needs to be a better partner when it comes to help local jurisdictions build more housing, to help drive the costs down," she said.

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and the current battle over Arizona's own law, Hobb says she is also focused on abortion.

Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona Candidate, "I would absolutely veto, any further restriction on abortion," said Hobbs. "I mean, but right now we're facing complete criminalization if the Attorney General has his way."

Former Nogales Mayor and current business consultant Marco Lopez wants to go big on schools.

"I propose a $2.5 billion increase in our educational investment program," said Lopez. "From early childhood development to investments in apprenticeships."

He is also focused on abortion

"We're gonna codify that right into the Arizona constitution," he said. "We've got make people understand that the most important decision is indeed Aug. 2."