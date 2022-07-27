Primary Election: Democratic candidates for Arizona Governor

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Primary Election is right around the corner.
There are many important races in Arizona, including the race for governor.
News 4 Tucson will bring you candidate profiles this week, beginning with the Democrats who are running for governor.
The Primary pits current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs against a business consultant Marco Lopez.
With record-high inflation, both candidates are focusing on economic issues, but also making their stance clear on social ones
Hobbs says affordable housing is her focus.
"When it comes to housing, the state really needs to be a better partner when it comes to help local jurisdictions build more housing, to help drive the costs down," she said.
In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and the current battle over Arizona's own law, Hobb says she is also focused on abortion.
Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona Candidate, "I would absolutely veto, any further restriction on abortion," said Hobbs. "I mean, but right now we're facing complete criminalization if the Attorney General has his way."
Former Nogales Mayor and current business consultant Marco Lopez wants to go big on schools.
"I propose a $2.5 billion increase in our educational investment program," said Lopez. "From early childhood development to investments in apprenticeships."
He is also focused on abortion
"We're gonna codify that right into the Arizona constitution," he said. "We've got make people understand that the most important decision is indeed Aug. 2."