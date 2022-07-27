Primary Election 2022: What to know

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Primary Election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here is what you need to know before hitting the polls.

On Feb. 15, the Pima County Board of Supervisors authorized the use the of Vote Centers for county elections. This means voters can cast a ballot at any County Vote Center, whether it be near their home, their work, their school, or wherever they may happen to be on Election Day.

2022 Voter Center Locations

Use this interactive, mobile friendly map to find a Vote Center near you. An additional Vote Center locations map. You can also find this list of Vote Center Location Addresses

Ballots must be received by the Pima County Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after 7 p.m. won't be counted.

In order to vote, you must be registered. To check or update your registration status, click here.

The rules for Election Day are different than Early Voting. You will be able to find all the information you need here.

For more information about ballot duplication, please see the Arizona Secretary of State’s Elections Procedures Manual which sets the rules for the conduct of elections in Arizona. https://t.co/3ANZ7oKMwZ — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) July 26, 2022

Who's on the ballot?

Click here to see Primary Election Candidate List.

Check out the Sample Ballot

For more information, visit Pima County Recorder's Office.