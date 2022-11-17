Pretrial conference set for suspect in shooting death of U of A professor

TUCSON (KVOA) — Attorneys for the man charged in the shooting death of a University of Arizona professor were in court Thursday.
Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue on Oct. 5.
The suspect, Murad Dervish was not in the courtroom for the hearing but the judge set a pretrial conference for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
During the pretrial conference, the court will review the status of his case. And the prosecution and defense will discuss the next steps.
In the meantime, the state may file their witness list, police reports or other evidence they may use if the case goes to trial. It is also possible for both parties to file other motions in the case.
Those would be scheduled to be heard on a separate date from the pretrial conference.
Dervish was formally indicted for the first-degree murder of Thomas Meixner on Oct. 18.
He was also indicted on aggravated assault, burglary and other charges.