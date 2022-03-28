 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Presumido Peak Fire grows to 2,000 acres

  • Updated
  • 0
Presumido Fire
AZ State Forestry

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Presumido Peak Fire has now grown to 2,000 acres.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a rural area in Pima County. Officials say it has seen moved onto the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Fire officials say they believe it was human caused.

They say Monday's objective is to limit fire spread using natural features, trails and limiting roads.

Currently, about 70 personnel are battling the fire.

So far, no structures have been threatened.