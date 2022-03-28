TUCSON (KVOA) - The Presumido Peak Fire has now grown to 2,000 acres.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a rural area in Pima County. Officials say it has seen moved onto the Tohono O'odham Nation.
Fire officials say they believe it was human caused.
They say Monday's objective is to limit fire spread using natural features, trails and limiting roads.
UPDATE: The Presumido Peak Fire grows to 2,000 acres and fire officials believe it was human caused. The wind will not help firefighters today as there is a Red Flag Warning in the area with wind gusts up to 40 MPH. @KVOA https://t.co/WldTcSPT0p— Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) March 28, 2022
Currently, about 70 personnel are battling the fire.
So far, no structures have been threatened.