Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis tours Southern Arizona border

SIERRA VISTA, AZ. (KVOA) - Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis made a surprise visit to Southern Arizona on Wednesday.
The meeting took place on the campus of Cochise College in Sierra Vista. Sheriff's from at least six states attending all echoing the same problems.
"My name is Jim Skinner, I'm the Sheriff of Collin County Texas."
Collin County is in North Texas. He said he sees a lot of what goes on along the U.S-Mexico border..
"In the last two years we've seized $24 million in Cartel cash, a large amount of weapons headed to Mexico and about $154 million in narcotics.
Sheriff Grady Judd from Polk County Florida.
"We arrested well over 100 people in one week that were involved in or contributed to victims of human trafficking."
Governor DeSantis talked about partnering with each other. The message he wants to send today...
"We're going to partner and formalize in the coming days and weeks we're going to partner with all like minded sheriff's and governors around the country to create a coalition of people that have the will to fight back against this problem."
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels helped coordinate the round table discussion. Governor DeSantis asked him to create a wish list.
Sheriff Dannels said one of which is, "We need to have asylum and immigration hearing officers at every port of entry all along the southwest border to address those asylum claims and nine of out ten will be returned immediately."
After the meeting, the sheriff's toured the border with Governor DeSantis an event that was closed to the media.