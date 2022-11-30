President Biden coming to Arizona for semiconductor manufacturing plant visit

PHOENIX — After securing the rights to a semiconductor chip plant, Arizona will be getting a presidential visit.
President Joe Biden is traveling to Arizona on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to visit the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant that's under construction in Phoenix.
The White House announced that the President will discuss "how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country."
TSMC chips are the brains in Apple iPhones and F-35 fighter jets, and the company recently selected Phoenix as the site of its second plant in the United States.
The plant is expected to employ 1,600 people, with thousands more jobs created among suppliers.