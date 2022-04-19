 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Pre-evacuation orders lifted for Old Bisbee residents, SR 80 now open

Bisbee Fire April 19, 2022

Old Bisbee Fire on April 19, 2022. 

 James Mahoney

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The pre-evacuation notice has been lifted for Old Bisbee residents Tuesday morning as fire crews continue to work to contain the brush fire. 

The Old Bisbee Fire sparked Monday, placing about 15 homes in the "SET" status. Cochise County officials said Tuesday that residents may return to "READY" status. 

State Route 80 is now open near Bisbee, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway was closed from Tombstone Canyon to Main Street late Monday night.

Cochise County officials say smoke may still be visible in the area. They say the perimeter of the fire has been secured and that "fire crews are still working on hotspots within the interior."

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Southeastern Arizona.

High Fire Danger Today...

High Fire Danger Today...

Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon but it will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today and wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph at times.

