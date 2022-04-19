Pre-evacuation orders lifted for Old Bisbee residents, SR 80 now open

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The pre-evacuation notice has been lifted for Old Bisbee residents Tuesday morning as fire crews continue to work to contain the brush fire.

The Old Bisbee Fire sparked Monday, placing about 15 homes in the "SET" status. Cochise County officials said Tuesday that residents may return to "READY" status.

State Route 80 is now open near Bisbee, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway was closed from Tombstone Canyon to Main Street late Monday night.

Cochise County officials say smoke may still be visible in the area. They say the perimeter of the fire has been secured and that "fire crews are still working on hotspots within the interior."

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Southeastern Arizona.

High Fire Danger Today... Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon but it will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today and wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph at times.

