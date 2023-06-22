 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Post Fire has jumped SR 90

  • Updated
  • 0
Post Fire
AZSTATEFORESTRY

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona State Forestry says that the Post Fire southwest of Benson has jumped SR 90.

ADOT has reported that SR 90 is closed in both directions between I-10 and SR 72.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office say Whetstone Canyons and Highway 90 are evacuating in "GO" status.