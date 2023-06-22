Post Fire has jumped SR 90

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona State Forestry says that the Post Fire southwest of Benson has jumped SR 90.
ADOT has reported that SR 90 is closed in both directions between I-10 and SR 72.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office say Whetstone Canyons and Highway 90 are evacuating in "GO" status.
