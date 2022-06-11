 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Possible record-breaking heat for Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) — The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will range from the low 100s in the southeast to the low 110s in metro Tucson. 

This means that the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase significantly, limit time outdoors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and stay hydrated. If you start to feel dizzy or have cramps in your arms, legs or abdomen, it's time to go indoors and hydrate!

As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities. If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your pet's paws WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt, be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade.

A slight chance of thunderstorms are possible in the south and east portions of southern Arizona Saturday. Still, stay weather alert and listen out for thunder. The biggest concern continues to be dry lightning sparking new wildfires.

Monsoon officially starts this Wednesday! Models are showing an uptick in moisture in the next 6 to 7 days so think around this time next weekend and into next weekend. There is a 70% to 80% chance of above average rainfall. More details to come...

  • Today: HOT and mostly sunny. High: 110° (Record is 111° set in 1933)
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 79°
  • Tomorrow: HOT and mostly sunny. High 110° (Record is 110° set in 2021)
  • Monday: Cooler but warm and sunny. High 105°

