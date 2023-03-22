Portal door opens on Wildcat hoops

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Transfer Portal opened this week for Arizona with the elimination of both the women's and men's basketball programs from their respective NCAA Tournaments.
The player departures have begun.
Arizona men's starting point guard Kerr Kriisa is leaving the Wildcats after three seasons.
He made his announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page as did women's basketball guard Madison Conner on her page.
Kerr became a full-time starter as a sophomore with the arrival of Tommy Lloyd to lead the Wildcat program.
Kriisa averaged 10 points and five assists in each of the two last seasons. Those five assists per game led the Pac-12 conference.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Conner will have three years left to play. She arrived to UA as an early enrollee in 2021 during the Wildcats run to the National Championship game.
The Phoenix-native averaged 13 minutes and five points in her two full seasons.
MORE DEPARTURES
The Athletic's Chantel Jennings tweeted that Lauren Ware, Paris Clark and Lemyah Hylton will also depart Adia Barnes' program.
Quite a few Arizona women's basketball players ending up in the transfer portal tonight: Lauren Ware, Madison Conner, Paris Clark and Lemyah Hylton.— Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) March 23, 2023
Ware was a starter who missed the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a knee injury during Fall practice. She averaged 5 points and 4 rebounds in two seasons.
Clark was a promising freshman McDonald's All-American. She played well in the NCAA Tournament averaging 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in two games.
Her minutes had been increasing. Clark played 19 or more in five of the last six games in which she appeared but averaged just 13 minutes for the season.
Hylton played the least of the freshmen in Barnes' 2022 class. She appeared in just 15 of the Wildcats 32 games.
Adama Bal also announced his intentions to leave the men's program. Bal averaged just seven minutes in his two seasons with UA but had some flashes of greatness.
Wildcat nation!! Thank you for everything I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities I am thankful and grateful to have been part of this amazing journey with my teammates coaches and you guys Love y’all and Bear Down !!❤️💙— Bal Adama (@adama_bal) March 22, 2023
He hit a pair of big three-point shots in the Wildcats championship win over UCLA at the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
He hit three more treys this past December in Sin City to help UA beat Indiana.
That performance led Lloyd to christen him "Vegas Adama".