Pony.ai to begin testing autonomous vehicles in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pony.ai announced Thursday its plan to begin testing autonomous vehicles in Tucson.
The global autonomous driving technology company is partnering with Pima County College to operate its new center at the Downtown campus. It is the first and only location in Arizona.
Welcome @PonyAI_tech! #Tucson is a hub for innovation and smart technologies. Together with @uarizona and #pimacommunitycollege, we have a unique opportunity to partner with https://t.co/5SmPoNsGJI to test new technologies to help @cityoftucson create safer streets. https://t.co/1KiaKowP8n— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) September 22, 2022
“Tucson is quickly becoming a leading city for tech startups and smart city technology, and Pony.ai is excited to expand our operations there," said James Peng, Pony.ai’s co-founder and CEO. "We want to thank Mayor Romero, the City of Tucson, Sun Corridor, ADOT, and others who made our expansion to Tucson so seamless."
