Police: Vulnerable woman reunites with family after being reported missing for nearly 2 weeks

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 29-year-old woman has been reunited with her family nearly two weeks after being reported missing.

Police said Amanda Aul was last seen on May 12 in the area of South Sahuara Avenue and East 29th Street.

On Tuesday, the Tucson Police Department said on its Twitter page that Aul has been located. They said she is safe and "being reunited with her family."

No further details have been released.