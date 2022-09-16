Police seek public's help in locating man last seen in Sahuarita

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen Sept. 9 in Sahuarita.
Leonard Baker, 70, was last seen at his home at approximately 11 a.m., police say.
They say his truck is also missing from the residence. It is described as black 2014 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate CCV3929.
Baker was last seen wearing a tank top, cargo shorts, and brown Skechers sneakers.
Anyone with information of this case please contact SPD (reference case S22090213) by calling 911, or 520-344-7000 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445-7847.