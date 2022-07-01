Police seek help locating missing Phoenix woman

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Michelle "Elle" Rose Bernstein-Schultz, 36, was last seen near North 40th Street and East Greenway Road in Phoenix on Wednesday.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Bernstein-Schultz's "family has not heard from her and are concerned for her welfare."
The 36-year-old is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and short black hair. She was possibly wearing a black mask and gray sandals with florescent green accents.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602)534-2121, after hours (602) 262-6141.