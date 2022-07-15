Police respond to incident on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are responding to an incident on Tucson's southwest side Friday morning.
Officers from @ops_south are working a incident in the 1500 block of W. Ajo Way. Ajo will be closed in both directions from S. Freedom Drive to S. Holiday Isle Blvd. until the incident is resolved. Details are limited. Please avoid the area and find and alternate route. pic.twitter.com/GAf7GGq41s— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 15, 2022
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Details are extremely limited at this time.