Police respond to incident on Tucson's southwest side

  Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are responding to an incident on Tucson's southwest side Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Ajo Way. Ajo will be closed in both directions from S. Freedom Drive to S. Holiday Isle Blvd. until the incident is resolved.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Details are extremely limited at this time.