Police release photos of suspects in Funky Monk shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department has released photos of the suspects in the Funky Monk shooting that left three injured over the weekend.

Police said the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was released within hours of being admitted, no word on the remaining two.

A patron who was inside the bar captured the chaos on her cell phone. In that video, you could hear gun shots, and also a man holding a gun was seen running.

Police said a group fight broke out inside the bar early Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspects.

The first suspect is said to be a Black man in his 20s. He was seen wearing a black sweater with a Playboy bunny logo on the back.

The second suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man in 20s. He has tattoos on his hands, arms, and possibly on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.