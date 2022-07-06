Police release photos of suspect vehicles related to Tucson's man murder

TUCSON (KVOA) – Police are asking the public for information related to the murder of a 37-year-old man last month on Tucson's east side.
On Wednesday, Tucson Police Department released images of the suspect vehicles connected to the death of Christopher Hart, who died in a hospital after being assaulted on June 22.
The vehicles are described as a black, early 2000s BMW sedan and a 2005-2008 Kia Optima sedan.
Police said Hart was assaulted by multiple individuals in the parking lot of the Eastpointe Market Place located at 6970 E. 22nd St. near Kolb Road.
Detectives says there was initially an argument between Hart and a group of men. Later, more men reportedly arrived at the parking and physically assaulted Hart and his friend. The assault suspects then fled the area before police arrived at the scene.
To help to receive more information about the suspects, TPD has also placed a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for Hart's death.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.