Police: Man wanted in connection to cutting security wire from laptop at northwest side store

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly cut the security wire from a laptop at a retail store twice.
The man reportedly left the Office Depot on North Thorndale Road with the wires in his shirt on May 19 and June 7.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Marana Police Department.
Do you recognize this man? This is the 2nd time he has cut the security wire from a lap top and concealed it in his shirt before leaving the Office Depot on North Thornydale Road on May 19th and June 7th. Case #2205-0952. Please call MPD if you can identify this person pic.twitter.com/vBUMHqlm95— Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) June 8, 2022