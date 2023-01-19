Police investigating serious-injury crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Motorists are being asked to avoid an intersection in central Tucson Thursday morning.
Police are investigating a two-vehicle serious-injury crash near Grant and Craycroft roads.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Please avoid the area of E. Grant Rd. and N. Craycroft Rd. Traffic Detectives are investigating a serious-injury collision between two vehicles that happened around 8:30 a.m. Use an alternate route and drive safe as you commute this morning.— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 19, 2023
While no further details have been released, police say motorists should use an alternate route.