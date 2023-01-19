 Skip to main content
Police investigating serious-injury crash in central Tucson

  • Updated
Police Lights
TUCSON (KVOA) — Motorists are being asked to avoid an intersection in central Tucson Thursday morning.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle serious-injury crash near Grant and Craycroft roads.

While no further details have been released, police say motorists should use an alternate route.

