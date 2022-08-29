 Skip to main content
Police investigating fatal fight in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead following a shooting in central Tucson Saturday.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of E. Speedway Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

Police say 43-year-old Joseph Hunter was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police say shots were fired after a fight broke out at a parking lot where there was a large crowd and multiple vehicles.

Detectives believe witnesses have cellphone video of the fight. Any video can by anonymously to 88-CRIME or by calling 911.

