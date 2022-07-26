Police investigating fatal crash on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on Tucson's east side Tuesday.
According to Tucson Police Department, the crash happened at 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway.
While details remain limited, TPD has identified the bicyclist as a man.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Officers from @OperationsEast are asking drivers to avoid the E. 22nd St. & S. Pantano Pkwy area as officers are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and an adult male bicyclist.Expect delays. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Ehd0OLbm3M— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 26, 2022
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.