Police investigate woman's death on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman's death on Tucson's south side Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers found 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez with gunshot trauma in a home near Irvington Road and Sixth Avenue at about 2 a.m.
Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Wednesday morning, there are no suspects in custody.
Police say it appears the shooting was not a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.