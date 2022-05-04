 Skip to main content
Police investigate woman's death on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman's death on Tucson's south side Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers found 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez with gunshot trauma in a home near Irvington Road and Sixth Avenue at about 2 a.m.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no suspects in custody.

Police say it appears the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

