Police investigate shooting at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating a shooting at the University of Arizona Friday morning.
Officials say the shooting happened at Second Street and Park Avenue.
Police are looking for the suspects, who were described as three Black men. They said one of the suspects was wearing a yellow shirt and glasses, the second suspect was wearing a blue jacket and shorts. The third suspect has a white tank and a black mask.
The Medical Examiner is also at the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Currently on scene of a shooting at 2nd St. and Park at @uarizona. Police are still looking for the suspects. I'll have the latest on what we know coming up in about 15 minutes on @KVOA.— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) April 22, 2022