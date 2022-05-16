Police investigate fire at Marana housing development as arson

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police are investigating the fire at a new housing development in Marana as arson.
A dozen homes under construction were destroyed in the Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Community on Leopard Gecko Terrace Friday night.
Fire investigators told News 4 Tucson the homes were in the early wood-framing stage and not occupied. Firefighters said it took around an hour and a half to get the flames under control.
BREAKING: Marana Police confirm fire that destroyed 12 homes under construction in Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Friday night is being investigated as arson. ATF has been brought in for additional resources. I have exclusive video of the fire and eyewitness account live @KVOA 4,5,6 pic.twitter.com/AGjLh60sO6— Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) May 16, 2022
This is a developing story.