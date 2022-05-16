 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate fire at Marana housing development as arson

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate fire at Marana housing development as arson

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police are investigating the fire at a new housing development in Marana as arson.

A dozen homes under construction were destroyed in the Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Community on Leopard Gecko Terrace Friday night. 

Fire investigators told News 4 Tucson the homes were in the early wood-framing stage and not occupied. Firefighters said it took around an hour and a half to get the flames under control.

This is a developing story. 