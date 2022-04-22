Police investigate fatal single-vehicle collision in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Sahuarita Friday.
Police say the incident happened on El Toro Road, east of Interstate 19.
They say an unresponsive person was located inside the car.
The road is blocked on W. El Toro/ Twin Buttes to the west at South Camino De Las Quintas and to the east at South La Villita Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It is unknown how long the road will be closed at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or Sahuarita Police Department at 520.344.7000.