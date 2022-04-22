 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Police investigate fatal single-vehicle collision in Sahuarita

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights / crime background

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Sahuarita Friday.

Police say the incident happened on El Toro Road, east of Interstate 19.

They say an unresponsive person was located inside the car.

The road is blocked on W. El Toro/ Twin Buttes to the west at South Camino De Las Quintas and to the east at South La Villita Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It is unknown how long the road will be closed at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or Sahuarita Police Department at 520.344.7000.

Tags

Recommended for you