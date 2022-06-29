Police investigate fatal Midtown crash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1154 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca, Arivaca Sasabe Road, South Sasabe Road, and West
Arivaca Road.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 145 PM MST.

* At 1243 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8
miles west of Saddlebrooke to 8 miles north of Avra Valley to 11
miles northeast of Santa Rosa, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 234.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red
Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit,
Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley
Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1108 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar could result in debris flow.
The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Juan Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Pan Tak Wash, Solano Wash,
Altar Wash, San Vicente Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Sells Wash, Alambre
Wash, Anegan Wash and Mendoza Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima
County through 100 PM MST...

At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles north of San Isidro, or 28 miles northeast of Sells, moving
west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Queens Well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Police investigate fatal Midtown crash

  • 0
Police investigate fatal Midtown crash
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists are being asked to avoid Pima Street and Beverly Avenue.

No further details have been released at this time.

