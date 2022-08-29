Police investigate fatal collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating a fatal collision that left one motorcyclist dead.
The motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2100 block of W. Grant Rd.
Tucson Police officers said the accident happened Friday, August 26 around 8 P.M. The Tucson Fire Department was the first to arrive on scene and found an unresponsive adult male who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was allegedly riding a homemade motorcycle. The Tucson Police Department said the vehicle involved fled the scene before police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing. Officers urge anyone with information to call 911 or 88-crime.