 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate crash involving pedestrian on Tucson's west side

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate crash involving pedestrian on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) – Police are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Friday morning on Tucson's west side.

Motorists are being asked to avoid Grant Road and 11th Avenue.

Police say eastbound Grant Road will be shut down.