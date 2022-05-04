Police ID woman found dead at southside apartment complex

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the woman who was found dead during a welfare check Monday on the southside.

Officers responded to a reported welfare check at an apartment complex near Irvington Road and Park Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

Prior to police arriving at the scene, family members entered the apartment and found 44-year-old Christy Kaplowitch with obvious signs of trauma, police said.

While details are limited, police said the victim's vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is a gray 2016 Ford Fiesta with Arizona license plate H4A5KF.

Woman found dead following welfare check at southside apartment complex TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was found dead during a welfare check on Tucson's south side, police…

As of Wednesday morning, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.