Police ID victim in motorcycle-involved crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal motorcycle collision in midtown.
They say 26-year-old Gage Bastian died at scene after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Speedway and Jones boulevards.
In a press release Tuesday, police said a white 2008 Lexus LS was attempting to turn left from Speedway to Jones at the same time Bastian was traveling on westbound on Speedway on a motorcycle when the Lexus struck him.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say. They were not impaired at the time of the collision.
Police say that failure to yield making a left-turn by the Lexus and excessive speed by Bastian are the major contributing factors in the collision.
No charges or citations have been issued at the time.