Police ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson.
According to Tucson Police Department, 48-year-old Daniel Xavier Berjac died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Craycroft Road and Silver Street.
In a news release Thursday, police said Berjac was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle involved, who has been identified as a woman, cooperated with the investigation, police said. She was not impaired at the time of the crash.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police say midblock crossing is the major factor in the crash.
No charges or citations have been issued.